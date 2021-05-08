Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company came out with robust sales numbers first-quarter 2021, which was followed by a raised 2021 view. Management noted that the company continued its revival trend, which was witnessed in the second half of 2020. A robust first-quarter performance despite major travel retail hurdles raises optimism about the ongoing year. Management expects 2021 net sales to be nearly $700 million, while net income per share is expected to be $1.65. Certainly, Inter Parfums has been benefiting from its focus on innovation and product launches. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, management expects to see slight rise in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

IPAR stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

