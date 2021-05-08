Inter Pipeline Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

IPL stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.01. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$10.33 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPL. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

