Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.35.

TSE:IPL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.33 and a one year high of C$18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

