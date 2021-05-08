Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.67) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.67) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

