Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 9098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $568.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.