Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 9098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $568.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
