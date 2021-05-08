Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 9th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.