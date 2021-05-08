Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 512,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,470. The firm has a market cap of $817.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

