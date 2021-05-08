International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,902. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.