International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

