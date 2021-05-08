International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 2.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

