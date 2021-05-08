InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.72

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. Desjardins boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

