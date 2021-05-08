Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,755.14

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,755.14 ($75.19) and traded as high as GBX 6,156 ($80.43). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 6,108 ($79.80), with a volume of 228,718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,892.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,754.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

