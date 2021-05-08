Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.32

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 80581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

