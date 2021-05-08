inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. inTEST updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 57,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,776. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 640.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

