inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 57,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

