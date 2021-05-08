Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

IPI opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $361.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

