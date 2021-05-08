IntriCon (IIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a P/E ratio of -66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

