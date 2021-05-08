Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 737,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

