Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Sells $9,045,577.83 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.13 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $790.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

