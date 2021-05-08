Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,038,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

