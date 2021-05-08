Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stake Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCV. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $13.19 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

