Investors Buy High Volume of MacroGenics Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $31.82 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

