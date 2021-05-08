Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Cut by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $60,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.