IOST Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $598.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00082020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00103133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00771919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.98 or 0.09257932 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

