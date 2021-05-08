iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IQ. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

