IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $176.24 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,016,738,728 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,056,050 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

