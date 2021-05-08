iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

