iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

