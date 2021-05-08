iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. 23,316,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

