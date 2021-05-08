iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.