iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $251.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $252.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

