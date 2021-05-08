iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

