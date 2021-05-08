iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.