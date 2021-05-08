iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

