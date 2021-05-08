iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.73. 4,680,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,858. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.