Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

ISR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 641,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,138. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.