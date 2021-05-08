ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Danske cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

