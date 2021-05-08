iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,302. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.