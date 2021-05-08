Itron, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Itron by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

