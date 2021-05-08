ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

ITT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 747,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,728. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

Get ITT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.