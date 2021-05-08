IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

