J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

EW stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

