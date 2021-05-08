J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

