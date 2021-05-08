J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6,509.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

