J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

NYSE HUM opened at $465.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

