J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.