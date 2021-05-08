J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIDI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $21.33 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

