J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 451 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.