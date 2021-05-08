J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

