J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.
Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
