Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 68,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 280,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

